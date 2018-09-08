At Least 14 Killed In Indonesia Bus Crash

At least 14 people died and several others were injured when a bus carrying domestic tourists crashed and plunged into a ravine on the Indonesian island of Java, police said Saturday.

The crash happened when the bus with at least 30 people on board was heading to a holiday spot in Sukabumi region, West Java.

The vehicle was seen speeding downhill and lost control before plunging into a 10-metre-deep ravine.

“The general hospital reported that there are at least 14 bodies in the morgue,” local police chief Nasriadi, who uses only one name, told AFP, adding that police are still collecting data on the injured.

Victims who were injured had been taken to several local hospitals.

Police suspect a mechanical failure after finding the vehicle’s road-worthy certificate had expired in 2016.

The bus was part of a four-bus tour from Jakarta heading to a rafting spot in Pelabuhan Ratu, Sukabumi.

Passengers from other buses who arrived safely at the destination told the police they had seen smoke coming from the engine of the bus before it embarked on the journey.

Authorities have issued repeated warnings that the route where the accident occurred was not suitable for buses due to the narrowness of the road and multiple tight corners.

On Friday, another bus carrying 21 people also crashed in the same region, killing one and injuring the rest.

Transport accidents are common in Indonesia, where buses and trains are often old and badly maintained.

In February at least 27 people died when a bus with 40 domestic tourists on board hit a motorbike and crashed in Subang region, also in West Java.