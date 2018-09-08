‘Enough Is Enough,’ Army Vows To Stop Killings In Plateau

The Nigerian Army has promised to clampdown on armed bandits terrorising residents of Plateau State and stop the incessant killings in state.

The Commander Of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Augustine Agundu disclosed this on Saturday while reacting to the murder of three soldiers working with the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven.

He described the recent killings in the state as precarious and an act of lawlessness. He vowed that the troops is set to deal with the situation decisively.

“The peace on the Plateau has been disrupted to a situation that is no longer acceptable. I lost some men yesterday because certain persons have decided to take laws into their hands.

“I have declared enough is enough. What happened in Barkin Ladi will never repeat itself again. I’ve locked down Barkin Ladi completely and no human being is going to cause further havoc in that local government.

“Whatever is going on in Barkin Ladi local government, Riyom Local Government, Bassa Local Government, Bokkos Local Government, that is enough. My troops are resolved to bring the situation decisively under control.”

Agundu disclosed further that the three soldiers were killed in action by some attackers who are yet to known. He also lamented over the proliferation of arms in the Plateau.

He urged leaders of Plateau communities to get their youths to decorum so that residents of the communities can go about their business peacefully and without fear.