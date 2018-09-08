Kane Receives Golden Boot Award At Wembley

Channels Television  
Updated September 8, 2018
England’s striker Harry Kane is presented with his Golden Boot award for being the top goal-scorer at the 2018 World Cup in Russia ahead of the UEFA Nations League football match between England and Spain at Wembley Stadium in London on September 8, 2018. PHOTO: Glyn KIRK / AFP

 

England captain Harry Kane was finally acquainted with the Golden Boot he won at the World Cup ahead of the Three Lions’ Nations League opener against Spain on Saturday.

A near capacity 90,000 crowd at Wembley came to show their appreciation of England’s run to the semi-finals in Russia for the first time in 28 years.

Kane, who scored six goals in seven games, was presented with the award by England manager Gareth Southgate before kick-off.

To mark the occasion, the Spurs striker wore a special pair of gold boots for the clash with the 2010 world champions.

AFP



