Netflix Acquires Worldwide Rights To Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’

Online movie streaming platform, Netflix, has announced that it has acquired the worldwide rights for Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji’s movie, ‘Lionheart’.

Netflix made the announcement in a statement on Friday, saying “Lionheart marks the first Netflix original film from Nigeria”.

Genevieve also confirmed the news via her social media handle.

While she has remained a prominent player in Nigeria’s film industry (Nollywood) with her career spanning over 20 years, in recent years, she has ventured into film production, among other things.

Under her production company, The Entertainment Network (T.E.N.) in collaboration with other partners, she produced her first feature film in 2015, “Road To Yesterday” directed by Ishaya Bako – which has now ushered in her directorial debut, Lionheart.

The movie will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

Starring herself, (Genevieve) alongside Pete Edochie, Onyeka Onwenu, Nkem Owoh, amongst others, the film is an inspiring drama which addresses issues around family values, succession, and female empowerment.

“It highlights the various challenges faced by women, particularly in male-dominated industries,” Nnaji told Women and Hollywood.