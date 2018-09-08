Shekarau Meets Thousands Of Supporters In Kano

A former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, on Saturday met with thousands of his supporters from 44 Local Government Areas of the state following his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting was to officially declare his defection.

Shekarau had initially announced his defection on Friday after he met with the National Chairman of the APC Adams Oshiomole behind closed doors.

He said he took the step after due consultation with members of his constituency, stakeholders and supporters.

