Residents Flee As Boko Haram Suspects Invade Borno Community

Suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorist group have reportedly invaded Gudumbali, the headquarters of Guzamala Local Government Area in Northern Borno State.

A survivor of the attack told Channels Television on Saturday that the terrorists invaded the town and took over the community at about 4:00 pm on Friday.

Some of the residents fled to nearby villages around Monguno and Gubio local government due to invasion of the terrorists.

One of those who escaped said that the insurgents upon the invasion asked them to vacate the village.

The insurgents, in the last one month, have carried out attacks on military formations around northern Borno. The latest resulted in the killing of some soldiers in Zari village and also in Guzamala local government.

Only recently, about 2,000 persons were returned to their homes in Gudumbali after spending four years at the Bakassi IDP camp in Maiduguri.

However, the insurgents were said to have invaded the town and recaptured it on Friday.

The spokesperson of defence headquarters, Brigadier General John Agim, when contacted said he had no knowledge of the incident.

Efforts to reach the Operation Lafiya Dole spokesperson, Colonel Clement Nwachukwu were abortive as calls put to him were not picked.