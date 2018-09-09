Moldova President Injured In Car Crash

The President of Moldova, Igor Dodon, was hospitalised with slight injuries after his car turned over Sunday, the Eastern European country’s security services said.

The accident occurred on a wet road some 50 km (30 miles) to the south of capital Chisinau, according to a statement from the security services to AFP.

The driver of another car was also injured.

Dodon was scratched and bruised, the statement said.

Pro-Moscow Dodon won the presidency in 2016 after beating a pro-European rival in what was dubbed an East-West tug of war.

