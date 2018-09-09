Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack In Borno

Troops of the Nigerian Army have repelled an attack by the Boko Haram terrorists on Gudumbali community in Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State.

In a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu explained that the insurgents invaded the town on Friday, to extort and terrorise the residents, as well as attack the military base.

He said the terrorists were resisted by the troops who also inflicted overwhelming casualties on them, forcing several to flee to the fringes of Lake Chad.

Addressing the troops, the Commander Sector 3, Brigadier General Uwem Bassey, while on the spot assessment visit to Gundumbali commended the troops and urged them to continue to remain courageous when confronting the insurgents.

He called on residents of the area to be vigilant and carry out their legitimate businesses in their communities as well as report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest military base.

Earlier, a survivor of the attack told Channels Television that the terrorists had invaded the town on Friday evening and had taken over the community by Saturday.

But the statement further noted that the troops are still in pursuit of the fleeing insurgents.