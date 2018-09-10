Alleged N7.65bn Fraud: Orji Kalu’s Medical Trip To Germany Stalls Trial

The trial of a former Governor of Abia, Orji Uzor Kalu, over an alleged N7.65 billion fraud was on Monday stalled due to his absence in court.

Kalu was absent in court at a Federal High Court in Lagos, due to his medical condition and a medical trip to Germany.

At the resumed trial on Monday, Kalu’s Counsel, Gordy Uche apologised to the court over the absence of the first accused. He said Kalu was currently in Germany for surgery.

Uche told the court that Kalu’s medical appointment, slated earlier for August 2, for which the court had granted permission, was unable to proceed as the accused could not get a flight to Germany on time.

The judge, Justice Mohammed Idriss, in his ruling described the conduct of the former governor as “highly irresponsible.”

Idriss said after he dismissed Kalu’s case and directed him to open his defence, the former governor begged for a six-week adjournment on the claim that he had a surgery appointment in Germany

The Judge said he doubted that Kalu had any such surgical appointment as of July 27 when he wrote to the court to seek a six-week adjournment of his trial.

He subsequently adjourned the case to September 20 and 21.

Kalu is being tried alongside his company, Slok Nigeria Limited, and Ude Udeogu, who served as Director of Finance and Account at the Abia State Government House during Kalu’s reign as governor.

In one of the counts, the EFCC alleged that Kalu, who was Abia State Governor between 1999 and 2007, “did procure Slok Nigeria Limited – a company solely owned by you and members of your family – to retain in its account, domiciled with the then Inland Bank Plc, Apapa branch, Lagos, an aggregate sum of N7,197,871,208.7 on your behalf.”