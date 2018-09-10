I remain Committed To Achieving More For Lagos – Ambode

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has renewed his commitment to achieving more for the state.

Governor Ambode stated this on Monday while declaring his intention to seek a re-election in 2019 on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

He recalled how he started his journey as the governor of the state four years ago, seeking to build a secure and “prosperous state driven by a vibrant economy and supported by quality service, equity and justice”.

The governor commended Lagosians for the support rendered so far in achieving his goal.

“In the last three and a half years, I have fulfilled my promises to you to make Lagos work for all. With your support, we have made Lagos a better place and changed the face of our State. I did not do it alone; we did it together, because you believed.

“Our State has remained steadily prosperous because of your positive outlook. I urge you to always stay positive in your personal and communal lives and continue to aspire to great things,” he said.

The governor also thanked the party’s National Leader, Bola Tinubu, for giving him the platform to contribute to the growth and development of the State.

Ambode said though a lot had been achieved but was ready to achieve a lot more for the State, adding that such was the reason for humbly seeking the support of the people to do more for the State.

“In these three and a half years as your Governor, I have seen visible proof that we can achieve unbelievable things when we all come together.

“We achieved because you believed. But there is still a lot more to be done. But I am not daunted. I am not tired. And I am sure you feel the same way because we all envision a better Lagos, a Lagos of our dreams.

“So, I humbly call you again, to give me your support as I seek to continue with your mandate to steer the affairs of our State. I ask you to believe again and together, let’s achieve more,” Ambode added.

Also speaking, Senator representing Lagos East senatorial district at the upper legislative chamber, Gbenga Ashafa said Governor Ambode had already been endorsed for a second term by the National Leader of the party, Tinubu on account of his performance in office.

According to him, “We are so proud to have Governor Akinwunmi Ambode as our Governor.

“As the Senator representing Lagos East senatorial district which produced him even though he is for Lagos State and Nigeria, we are saying we are very happy to endorse him (Governor Ambode) for a second term on the instruction of our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Ashafa said.

Among other APC leaders and members present at the declaration include wife of the Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode; Deputy Governor, Dr. Mrs Idiat Adebule; Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello; Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; Senator Gbenga Ashafa, Senator Ganiyu Solomon; members of the House of Assembly; members of the State Executive Council, all the 57 Local Government Chairmen, among others.