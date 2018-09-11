2019: PDP Announces New Dates For Primaries

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced new dates for the sales of its nomination forms and primaries for state Houses of Assembly, the National Assembly and Governorship elections in 2019.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) disclosed this on Tuesday.

He said the governorship primary was shifted to September 26 with appeals slated for September 28, while the date for presidential primaries remained October 5 and 6.

The new timetable also indicated that primaries for the senatorial elections will hold on September 28, with its appeals scheduled for September 29.