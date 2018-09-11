Al-Makura Visits Nasarawa Gas Explosion Scene, Victims

Nasarawa State governor, Tanko Al-Makura, on Tuesday visited the scene of an explosion at a gas plant in the state.

He also sympathised with and visited victims of the explosion who are receiving treatment at the national trauma center.

The explosion which occurred on Monday has led to the death of nine persons leaving 36 others severally injured.

Nasarawa State Chief Fire Officer, Ibrahim Dogara, and other top delegates in the state were on the visit with the state governor.

Dogara told the governor that after the explosion on Monday, another explosion was averted by the firefighters after some gas cylinders found at the scene began to ooze smoke.

The governor then ordered complete cordoning off the scene to prevent reoccurrence and instructed that gas plants must be located 100 meters away from residential areas.

The governor after the visit to the scene of the explosion also

