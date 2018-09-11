Nine Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes In Niger

Nine people are feared dead following a boat capsize in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident occurred on Tuesday while the boat was moving from Shata Sabo in Shiroro Local Government to Shata Sabo in Bosso Local Government.

The Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Ahmed Inga, confirmed the incident, saying 11 persons were on board when the boat capsized.

According to him, the accident was a result of flood waves that hit the boat.

“They were already on the water when flood waves hit the boat forcing it to capsize,” he said.

Inga also stated that a pregnant woman and her baby were among those that lost their lives including two indigenes from Bosso Local Government Area.

He, however, said that two passengers and the boat driver survived the accident, while divers were still in search of the remaining passengers.