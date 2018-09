Ryanair said it will cancel 150 out of 400 flights to and from Germany on Wednesday after pilots and cabin crew announced a 24-hour walkout in a festering row over pay and conditions.

“We apologise to all affected customers,” Ryanair’s chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs told a Frankfurt press conference on Tuesday, adding that passengers would be offered alternative flights. The Irish no-frills airline has blasted the strike as “unnecessary”.