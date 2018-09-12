2019 Elections: Arewa Youths Decry High Cost Of Nomination Forms

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum has decried the high cost of expression of interest and nomination forms of political parties for the 2019 general elections.

President of the forum, Yerima Shettima, stated this while briefing reporters on Tuesday at the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State.

He alleged that the cost of the forms was a deliberate plot to shut out the youths from seeking election for political offices since they cannot afford the amount of money required.

Shettima who is also a PDP aspirant for the House of Representatives called on the political parties to find a way of making the electioneering process affordable for the younger generation.

He told reporters after submitting his forms at the PDP secretariat that the level of socioeconomic and security devastation in the country was on a high side.

The forum leader, however, said the group was working with the Northern Elders Forum to search for an alternative candidate from the region in the 2019 presidential election.

He stressed the need to change the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the forthcoming polls.

According to Shettima, there has not been any meaningful development in the country since the inception of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.