Assets Recovery Report Will Get ‘Due Consideration’, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Federal Government will thoroughly consider the audit report on all assets recovered in the first half of his administration.

He said this in his remarks after receiving the report on Tuesday inside the council chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“We must utilise proceeds of our recoveries optimally to address our economic and social problems,” said Buhari who vowed to block the “loopholes for stealing public funds”.

“To this end, let me ensure Nigerians that the findings and recommendations of the committee would be carefully examined and given due consideration with a view to implementing the recommendations.”

The President stressed that the anti-corruption crusade of the government would continue to get the needed support of his administration.

According to him, the nation’s asset recovery and management system will be managed transparently, effectively, and efficiently in the nearest future.

He added that his administration would create a fresh template to promote public accountability in the country.

On further plans to fight corruption, President Buhari explained that ‘Proceeds of Crimes Bill’ pending at the National Assembly would go a long way to helped achieve the desired results.

“A key tool that will revolutionalise our assets recovery and management architecture is the ‘Proceeds of Crimes Bill’ which is currently awaiting passage by the National Assembly,” he said. “I, therefore, encourage the National Assembly to take necessary steps to pass the bill.”

“Once the bill is passed and assented to, many challenges facing our assets recovery and management process will be adequately taken care of as the bill addresses most of the challenges facing effective assets recovery and management in Nigeria.”

The six-volume report was presented to the President by the leader of the Presidential Audit Committee on Recovered Assets, Mr Femi Lijadu.

President Buhari inaugurated the committee on November 22, 2017, with a mandate to carry out a holistic audit of all recovered assets from May 29, 2015, to the date of inauguration of the committee.

After receiving the report, the president reiterated his government’s resolve to continue with its anti-corruption policies.