Fayose Writes EFCC, Vows To Make Himself Available For Probe

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has promised to make himself available to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Governor Fayose disclosed this in a letter dated September 10 and addressed to the acting EFCC Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

He said he would report at the EFFC office after handing over to the Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who will be sworn into office on October 16.

The governor explained that several actions of the anti-graft agency, including the freezing of his account and an attempt to secure a temporary forfeiture of his properties indicated that there was a need to answer some questions.

He stressed that as the immunity against investigation and prosecution which he enjoys would expire on October 15, the EFCC should expect him at its office the next day.

Governor Fayose added that he took the decision due to his belief in the rule of law, noting that he is prepared to clarify all the issues surrounding the anti-graft body’s investigations on the stated date.

The letter which was personally signed by Governor Fayose read: “Several and serial actions of your commission for some time now, including but not limited to freezing of my accounts and attempts to secure temporary forfeiture of my properties, are indicative of the Commission’s desire to have me clarify some issues or answer some questions but for the immunity that I enjoy under Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution as sitting governor of Ekiti State.

“I wish to inform you that my term of office pursuant to which I enjoy immunity against investigation and prosecution under the above provision shall lapse by effluxion of time on Monday, October 15, 2018.

“As a responsible citizen of our great country, who believes in the rule of law, I wish to inform you of my decision to make myself available on your office on Tuesday, 16th October 2018 at 1pm to clarify issues or answer questions on issues within my knowledge.

“Kindly confirm the suitability of the above date or indicate by return, the Commission’s convenient date.”