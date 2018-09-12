Wike Accuses EFCC Of Disrespecting Rule Of Law

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of disrespecting the rule of law.

He also called on Nigerians to disapprove the move by the anti-graft agency to allegedly declare four officials of the State Government wanted.

“The EFCC can go ahead to declare the Rivers State Governor wanted, but it must realise that nobody in the state will be intimidated by their display of impunity and disrespect for the rule of law,” he said.

According to him, the state government will diligently fight the EFCC’s acts of impunity within the ambit of the constitution, noting that it will not be cowed.

In a statement on Wednesday, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, Wike claimed that the illegal activities of the EFCC are aimed at arm-twisting the court and embarrassing the Rivers State Government.

He also claimed that the EFCC and the APC-led government are acting outside the provisions of the law.

“We cannot be cowed by the antics of the EFCC. The Rivers State Government remains resolute that it will fight the illegal actions of the EFCC within the ambit of the law.

“They cannot distract us by their political gimmicks and acts of illegality. We are focused on the rule of law and we shall fight this reign of impunity within the ambits of the constitution ” he said.

The Rivers State Governor insisted that every institution of Government including the EFCC must work within the law.