2019: Okowa Confident Of ‘Smooth Victory’ For PDP

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, is confident that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would have a smooth victory in the state’s governorship election in 2019.

Okowa stated this on Wednesday during a mega political rally in Ughelli area of the state where some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defected to the PDP.

“With these persons that have joined us today, it is a smooth victory for PDP in 2019,” he said amid a crowd of party faithful.

The governor also reiterated the commitment of his party to work in accordance with the people of the state.

He also stated that PDP members would never be intimidated by anyone or force as the general polls are barely 157 days away.

“For the 2019 elections, we will hold on to our units and wards, we will not allow anybody to intimidate us, we will win the next election clearly with the massive support we have.

“We are with God, we are with the people, we are not deceiving people, we tell our people the truth, we are working with our people,” he added.

On his part, the PDP Chairman in the state, Kingsley Esiso, said Nigerians were tired of the current administration at the federal level and needed a change of leadership.

At the state level, however, he said the Governor Okowa must be given a chance to run for a second term.

“Nigerians are tired of APC government, they are tired of hunger, we must have a President of PDP extraction in Aso rock in 2019, today is to tell the world that the people of Delta central are fully in support of Governor Okowa in 2019,” he said.

“We cannot follow a political rascal that will come to us every four years to deceive us, we will never accept those who will go to Abuja to disgrace us.”

Esiso also presented the defectors with the PDP’s flag as a symbol of acceptance into the party.