Mali Elections Delayed By A Month

Updated September 13, 2018
File: A polling station staff member stamps a voter card at a polling station in Bamako on August 12, 2018, during the second round of Mali’s presidential elections. Michele CATTANI / AFP

 

The Malian government on Thursday delayed by a month legislative elections initially scheduled for October 28, citing delays in registering candidates.

A first round of voting for the National Assembly will now take place on November 25, followed by a further vote on December 16 in constituencies where no candidate wins outright.

A government statement said a strike by judges meant some candidates had been unable to obtain and submit the necessary documentation before the deadline Thursday.

The new deadline for candidate submissions is October 11, it said.

In August, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, 73, was re-elected president with more than 67 percent of the vote but the outcome was challenged in the constitutional court by his opponent, former finance minister Soumaila Cisse, who alleged fraud.

Despite the court finding against him, Cisse continues to contest the result.

