Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Death Toll Inflated By Democrats, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected the official death toll from last year’s Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, saying it had been inflated to almost 3,000 as part of a plot to make him look bad.

“3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico,” Trump tweeted early Thursday. “When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths.”

“Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000…” he said, going on to claim: “This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible.”

Hurricane Maria killed 2,975 people in Puerto Rico, a long-awaited independent investigation into the 2017 storm concluded last month. It was initially said to have killed just 64 people.

After nearly a year of controversy over the toll, the governor of Puerto Rico said the new estimate would now be considered the official death toll.

AFP