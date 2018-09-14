Minimum Wage: Ultimatum By Labour Unions An Attempt To Intimidate FG – Ngige

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, has described the 14-day ultimatum issued by the organised labour over the new minimum wage as a blackmail and an attempt to intimidate the Federal Government.

Ngige made the comments on Thursday at a press briefing.

He said the organised labour cannot apply force or issue threats during negotiations as it contravenes the International Labour Organisation conventions and the Nigerian labour laws.

Read Also: Labour Issues 14-Day Ultimatum To FG

He further stated that the presidential committee charged with the task of working out details of the new wage package had almost completed its assignment except that agreement on figures were yet to be reached.

He, therefore, asked the labour unions to wait as he plans to meet President Muhammadu Buhari today (Friday) to brief him on the progress made so far on the negotiations for a new minimum wage.

The Labour leaders issued the ultimatum on Wednesday, stating that the National Minimum Wage Committee commenced work in March 2018 with timelines to deliver on its mandate by August/ September 2018.

They also accused Ngige of delaying the process of arriving at a new minimum wage which workers had been expecting since 2016.