2019: David Mark, IBB Meet Behind Closed Doors

Former Senate President, David Mark is meeting with former military President Ibrahim Babaginda at his hilltop residence in Minna, Niger State.

David Mark’s visit to the former military ruler is to consult with him on his 2019 Presidential bid.

He joined the Presidential race on September 4, 2018, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Mark says IBB has been a father to many of his likes, hence the need to always seek his blessings.

He is accompanied by his Campaign Director General, Senator Zainab Kure, Senators Tunde Ogbeha, and Suleiman Adokwe who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation.

He will be battle with other Presidential Aspirants including Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Sule Lamido, Ahmed Markafi amongst others to win the party’s flagbearer come October 5 and 6, 2018.