Adeosun’s Resignation: Zainab Ahmed To Oversee Ministry Of Finance

The Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed has been asked to oversee the Ministry of Finance with immediate effect.

This comes after the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun tendered her resignation letter on Friday.

Mrs Adeosun who found herself in a scandal after online media organisation Premium Times published a report alleging that she forged her NYSC exemption certificate explained how she secured the certificate in her resignation letter to the President.

President Muhammadu Buhari after accepting her resignation letter appointed Ahmed to hold the position temporarily until the National Assembly reconvenes and he (Buhari) is able to send a replacement for Senate screening.

Ahmed was born in Kaduna State. She got her first degree in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University in 1981, she proceeded to Ogun State University for her MBA.