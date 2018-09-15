NEMA Partners Army, Air Force On Effective Disaster Control

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has partnered with the Nigerian Army and Air Force for better coordination and effectiveness during disaster management.

Director General of the agency, Mustapha Maihaja said it was important to assess the level of readiness in disaster management in view of the challenges in the change of climate.

He said that the essence of the assessment visit was to deplore all facilities to ensure Nigerians are safe as 12 states have been placed on red alert due to the rising water level which had reached 10.66cm, a delicate threshold, which may still increase.

Maihaja who was represented said both the Army and the Air Force detachment 671 and 81 battalions at Letmuck barracks in Ibadan expressed concern over the consistent rise in water level in flood-prone areas of the country.

He called on all hands to be on deck to avoid the loss of more lives.

The NEMA boss stated that there are four stages of disaster management, namely preparation, risk reduction, rescue and relief, adding the situation is presently at the risk reduction stage.

He said that six teams have been constituted across the country to visit all vulnerable areas towards evacuating affected Nigerians to a safe place prepared for such.

Representing the Chief of Defense Staff, Rear Admiral Dolapo Kolawole, Director Search and Rescue, Defence headquarters, said the team was in Ibadan to assess the capability gaps in providing assistance for disaster management and response.

Earlier, Wing Commander Peter Garba, Acting Commander, NAF detachment, and acting commanding officer, 81 battalions, Captain Clement Jangfa both expressed their readiness to collaborate with NEMA.

They highlighted some of their challenges to include inadequate manpower, utility vehicles, and other logistical problems which must be tackled for effective disaster management.