Dogara’s Return Is Patriotic, Courageous – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, back into its fold, describing his return to the party as patriotic and courageous.

The PDP said this in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday.

“The party describes Hon. Dogara’s decision to abandon the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) as a patriotic and nationalistic move that demonstrates that he is a statesman, who is committed to the progress of our nation, particularly at this trying time,” Ologbondiyan said.

He further stated that Dogara’s decision to defect was reflective of the wishes and aspirations of his larger constituency and in tandem with the determination of Nigerians across board.