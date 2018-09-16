Dogara’s Return Is Patriotic, Courageous – PDP

Channels Television  
Updated September 16, 2018
Dogara Commends Buhari, ECOWAS Leaders Over Gambia
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, back into its fold, describing his return to the party as patriotic and courageous.

The PDP said this in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday.

“The party describes Hon. Dogara’s decision to abandon the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) as a patriotic and nationalistic move that demonstrates that he is a statesman, who is committed to the progress of our nation, particularly at this trying time,” Ologbondiyan said.

He further stated that Dogara’s decision to defect was reflective of the wishes and aspirations of his larger constituency and in tandem with the determination of Nigerians across board.



More on Headlines

Live Stream: Osun Governorship Debate

NEMA Inaugurates Emergency Centres As Floods Displace Thousands

Adeosun Has Taken The Path Of Honour – APC

SERAP Asks Health Minister To Account For Spending On LUTH, Other Hospitals

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV