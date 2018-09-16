Kogi Govt Decries Increased Rate Of Flooding, Asks FG To Intervene

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has expressed concern over the increased rate of flooding in the state.

He is thereby asking the Federal Government to intervene in the situation.

This comes after over 200 communities in about 10 Local Government Areas in the state were affected by flood, rendering residents homeless and destroying properties worth millions of naira.

Addressing journalist in Lokoja, the state capital, the state governor appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to come to their aid and help the victims of the flood disaster.

According to him the water level this year is far beyond what they experienced in 2012.

He said the 2018 flood disaster is already biting harder in most communities across the state.

The situation in Koton-Karfe and Ibaji which are among the worst hit local government by the flood is alarming as the state High Court in Koton-Karfe, houses, clinics, churches, mosque and farmland have all been submerged by the flood.

Affected families are presently taking shelter with relation living at the uphill while others are now in the IDP camp hoping that the water will recede soon.