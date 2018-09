The debate for Osun State governorship candidates organised by Channels Television is currently ongoing.

The candidates are Fatai Akinbade, African Democratic Congress (ADC); Moshood Adeoti, Action Democratic Party (ADP); Gboyega Oyetola, All Progressives Congress (APC); Ademola Adeleke, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Watch the video above…