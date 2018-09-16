OsunDebate: We Don’t Pay Half Salaries, We Pay Modulated Salaries – APC’s Oyetola

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola, says the government does not pay half salaries but rather pays modulated salaries.

He said this on Sunday, during the Osun State Governorship Debate, organised by Channels Television, when asked why several workers in the state don’t get paid.

Oyetola said, “I think there is a misconception, we don’t pay half salaries. We pay Modulated Salaries.

He further explained that the state is currently not oweing any workers, adding that for those who were not being paid in full, an agreement had been reached between them and the government on the system of payment when the country experienced an economic downturn.

“Levels 1 to 7 have full salaries. We are not oweing anybody on levels 1 to 7.

“Levels 8 to 10 now earn 75%. Its only 12 and above that earn 50% and like I said, when there was economic downturn, it was a joint decision between the workers and the government.

“There was a committee that was set up where we resolved that rather than laying off workers, we believe the situation we found ourselves was temporary and decided to let every worker still be on the pay roll,” he said.