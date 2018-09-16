OsunDebate: I’m Ready To Correct Lapses In Implementation Of Policies – Adeoti

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) under Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Moshood Adeoti, has promised to correct the lapses in implementation of policies if elected governor of the state.

Adeoti, the governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), said this on Sunday, during the governorship debate organised by Channels Television.

In response to the question on if he truly referred to the administration of Rauf Aregbesola as wasteful after he left the camp of the incumbent governor, Adeoti said he never described all the efforts of Aregbesola as wasteful.

“During the time that I was in that government, we had some projects which were executed for the benefit of the people of Osun. Not all the projects are bad. Some of the projects we embarked upon were good while some others were bad.

“There was nothing bad in the policies of our administration but when it comes to the implementation state, that is when one problem or the other comes in.

“This is where I am ready to correct the lapses in the implementation of some of these policies,” he said.

Adeoti also stressed that his goal is to bring development and good governance to Osun State.

He added that he will boost the state economy through agricultural revolution.

“My aim is to turn the economy of Osun State around. Regular payment of salaries, job creation, youth empowerment, and agricultural revolution.

“Before the discovery of oil in Nigeria, agriculture was the mainstay of our economy and in order to garner IGR for the state, we have to energise our effort towards rejuvenating the agricultural sector.”