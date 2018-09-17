99-Year-Old Akintola Williams Reads From Jim Ovia’s New Book

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Foremost Chartered Accountant, Akintola Williams, who said he is over 99 years old, on Monday read from Jim Ovia’s new book, ‘Africa Rise And Shine.’

Williams, who is also the first Nigerian to qualify as a chartered accountant, said this during the launch of Ovia’s book at Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Expo Hall, Lagos.

Williams while reading from the book, applauded Ovia for finding out time to write the book, adding that it is worth a great read.

“At the age of over 99, it is difficult for me to know what to say to an assembly of this nature but I do believe it is worthwhile that Jim Ovia had done this.

“I was taken by surprise and I have accepted to not only read the book but to do a little book of a write-up of the book.

“May I congratulate Jim Ovia for taking the trouble to do the writing out of the book, despite the fact that he is overloaded with work in the office and sometimes, little time is available to him.

“He has done it and I will appeal to every one of us to read the book. It is just over 200 pages and I have no doubt in my mind that you will find it an interesting read,” he said.

Williams also said he looks forward to reading more books authored by Jim Ovia. He expressed great delight for the opportunity to speak at the event and to give an address.

“I also hope that this is not the only book that will come from his (Jim Ovia) store. I believe that there will be quite a number of other things you will need to tell us and I look forward to receiving future new editions of the books.

“Thank you very much for giving me this opportunity. I wasn’t expecting it, I was taken by surprise but I have accepted and I am delighted that I am being made a guest of Jim Ovia,” Williams said.

Others who read from the new book includes the Chairman Channels Media Group, Mr John Momoh; the national leader of APC, Bola Tinubu; Alhaji Aliko Dangote who was represented by his daughter; Folorunsho Alakija, Tony Elumelu, among others.