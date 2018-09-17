Jim Ovia Has Remained Humble, Despite His Success – Tinubu

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has praised the founder of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, for what he described as his level of humility despite being successful.

Tinubu said this on Monday at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Expo Hall in Lagos during the launch of Ovia’s book titled ‘Africa Rise And Shine’.

“What is most telling about Jim’s personality is how he has remained a humble man despite his herald success,” he said.

Tinubu added that the renowned banker would not have been successful without the assistance of others. He also commended Ovia for his humanitarian and philanthropic gestures, giving back to the society.

“The same sense of compassion enabled Jim to help multitude through his supervision and many colleges and humanitarian works. He gives back to the society by helping, educate and train the generation of African entrepreneurs,” he added.

Dignitaries including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were at the book launch.

Others include foremost chartered accountant, Akintola Willams; CEO Channels Media Group, Mr John Momoh; Chairman of Heirs Holdings, United Bank for Africa, Tony Elumelu.

Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunsho Alakija; Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Christopher Kolade; political economist, Pat Utomi, among others were also at the event.