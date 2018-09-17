LIVE: Osinbajo, Business Leaders, Traditional Rulers, Celebrate Jim Ovia At Book Launch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Top Nigerian business leaders and traditional leaders are currently at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Expo Hall for the launch of a book titled ‘Africa Rise And Shine’.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is also the lauch of the book which is written by the founder of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia.

Business leaders at the event include the foremost chartered accountant, Akintola Willams; CEO Channels Media Group, Mr John Momoh; Chairman of Heirs Holdings, United Bank for Africa, Tony Elumelu; billionaire businesswoman, Folorunsho Alakija; Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Christopher Kolade; political economist, Pat Utomi, among others.

Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akinolu; the Dein of Agbor, Benjamin Ikechukwu Keagborekuzi 1; the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Amobode are also at the book launch.

Governors of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa; Borno State Kashim Shettima; Akwa Ibom State Udom Gabriel Emmanuel; Taraba State, Darius Ishaku are also at the book launch.