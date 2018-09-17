Osun Election: INEC Bans Use Of Mobile Phones, Cameras In Polling Units

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has banned the use of mobile phones, cameras or any recording devices by voters during the Osun State governorship election.

The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Monday at a stakeholders meeting in Osogbo, the state capital ahead of the election scheduled to hold on September 22, 2018.

He said the ban will help reduce the risk of vote buying and selling which he described as a norm amongst politicians.

The INEC boss explained that voters will not be prevented from using their devices at the polling units, but would be banned from holding their cameras and telephones, once the ballot papers are issued and until they cast their votes in the ballot boxes.

Professor Yakubu as well as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, said they were ready for the elections, adding that both the electoral umpire as well as security agencies will do its best to avoid vote buying.

Meanwhile, the INEC Chairman stated that the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in the state will end by 5:00 pm today.

According to him, there are 333 registration areas, 3010 polling Units, and 3,765 voting points, while the state has three senatorial districts, nine federal constituencies and 26 state constituencies.