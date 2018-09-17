President Buhari Condemns Killing Of Aid Worker, Saifura

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of an aid worker, Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, who was kidnapped at an Internally Displaced Persons camp by Boko Haram terrorists about six months ago in Borno State.

In a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu on Monday, the President described the act as heinous and despicable.

He also called for the assistance of Nigeria’s international partners to stop the acts of barbarism.

He said, “the government of Nigeria strongly condemns this reprehensible and inhuman act. No religion permits the killing of the innocent. Saifura worked for the Red Cross, a humanitarian organization tirelessly working to bring succor to all the victims of violence irrespective of the sides of the conflict.”

The statement further disclosed that the terrorists have equally threatened to harm others, including the lone Dapchi school girl, Leah Sharibu, still in their custody.

President Buhari, however, gave the assurance that his administration will seize every given opportunity to bring home all citizens held against their will by the terrorists.