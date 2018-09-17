Red Cross Condemns Killing Of Aid Worker In Borno

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has condemned what it described as the “tragic killing” of its colleague Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, who was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in March.

The head of the ICRC delegation in Abuja, Eloi Fillion, in a statement on Monday said, “We are devastated by the murder of our colleague Saifura,”.

“Saifura moved to Rann to selflessly help those in need. Our thoughts are with her family and other loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.”

The agency also appealed to the armed group to immediately release the second ICRC midwife and another health-care worker who were also abducted in March.

“We urge those still holding our colleague Hauwa and Alice: release these women. Like Saifura, they are not part of the fight. They are a midwife and a nurse. They are daughters, a wife, and a mother – women with families that depend on them,” said Fillion.

“Their families and friends miss them dearly and will not give up the hope of seeing them again soon. There is no ideology or religious law that could justify doing any harm to them,” she added.

Saifura, 25, was a devoted midwife and mother of two.

The ICRC, however, said it would not give details of her death or comment on the identity of the women’s abductors as well as their motives.

The agency said in the past six months of their abduction, it has made sustained and committed efforts to secure the release of all three workers.

It, however, said it will continue to do everything in its power to ensure that Hauwa and Alice are released and can return to their families immediately.