BREAKING: Kano Assembly Confirms Gawuna As New Deputy Governor

Channels Television  
Updated September 18, 2018

 

The Kano State Assembly has confirmed  Nasiru Gawuna as the new Kano Deputy Governor.

Gawuna’s nomination was confirmed after screening by the Kano Assembly on Tuesday.

He was nominated by the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, following the resignation of the former Deputy Governor, Hafiz Abubakar.

Gawuna, before his confirmation, was the Commissioner for Agriculture and a two-term Nasarawa Local Govt Chairman.

He is expected to be sworn in today.

 



