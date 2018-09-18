Gunmen Kidnap Three Lecturers In Kaduna

Three lecturers of the Shehu Idris College of Health in Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been abducted by gunmen.

The Kaduna State Police Command confirmed the incident on Tuesday,

According to the spokesperson of the command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, the lecturers were abducted on Sunday night when they were travelling to Makarfi from Zaria in the Kaduna north senatorial district.

Among them were two women and one man.

The police PPRO, however, stated that the command’s anti-kidnapping squad has launched a manhunt for the kidnappers and hopes to rescue the victims alive.



