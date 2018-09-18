I Shall Continue To Be Fair, Equitable In All Appointments – Buhari

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said he will continue to ensure equitable and fair distribution of appointments among the 36 states of the federation.

He made this promise during an interaction with a delegation of Akwa Ibom leaders and elders who visited him at the presidential villa in Abuja.

“I have taken note of your appreciation of appointments into the Federal Service from your state.

“I assure you that I shall continue to be fair and equitable in federal appointments to all states of the country,” Buhari said.

He also promised more infrastructure projects in Akwa Ibom State and the southern part of the country and noted that provision has been made for the dualisation of Ekot-Ekpene Aba axis in the 2019 budget.

“To complete the Cross River – Akwa Ibom- Abia State axis of the road, I have directed the Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing and the Ministry of Budget and National Planning to provide in the 2019 budget the dualisation of Ekot-Ekpene Aba axis,” he added.

The delegation of Akwa-Ibom leaders and elders was led by the former governor of the state, Godswill Akpabio, on the visit to the presidential villa.

They promised to support the President’s re-election bid in 2019.

President Buhari’s recently appointed Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the new Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

He also recently appointed the Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed as the supervising Minister of Finance after Kemi Adeosun’s resignation.

Bichi’s and Zainab’s appointment has reignited a debate about the fairness of President Buhari’s administration to federal appointments.

The presidency has however insisted that President Buhari-led administration is fair and equitable in Federal appointments.