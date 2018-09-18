Buhari, APC Leaders Attend Mega Rally For Oyetola In Osogbo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Muhammadu Buhari is presently attending the mega rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) holding in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Others in attendance are the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, National Leader, Bola Tinubu, Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, amongst others.

The party members are canvassing support for their candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, ahead of the governorship election slated to hold on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

Mr Oyetola (APC) will battle with Fatai Akinbade, African Democratic Congress (ADC); Moshood Adeoti, Action Democratic Party (ADP); Ademola Adeleke, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) amongst other candidates for the governorship seat.