NSPMC Wants INEC To Allow It Print Electoral Materials

The Nigerian Security, Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC) has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manage resources by allowing it to print all electoral materials.

The Chief Executive of the NSPMC, Joseph Ugbo, made the appeal on Tuesday during a meeting with the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.

Meanwhile earlier, the Federal Government sold its shares in the NSPM to the Central Bank of Nigeria at the cost of N12.4 billion.

Read Also: FG Sells Its Shares In Nigerian Printing, Minting Company To CBN For N12bn

The Vice President, while speaking at the official signing ceremony, explained that the sale will allow private sector participation in the company.

He added that the development will bring the cutting-edge technology and innovation required for the company.

Professor Osinbajo also urged the Central Bank to ensure that Nigeria derives maximum benefit from the union.