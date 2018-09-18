Oshiomhole Mocks Adeleke For Failing To Show Up At Osun Debate

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole has mocked the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, for failing to show up for the Osun governorship debate organised by Channels Television on Sunday.

Oshiomhole spoke about Adeleke’s absence at the debate during the mega rally the APC held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, for Gboyega Oyetola, the party’s candidate for the election.

He said, “I understand that there was this debate that was held a few days ago and one of the aspirants was dancing skelewu while the debate was going on.

“When they asked him, he said his motor broke down. May the government of Osun State never break down.

“If it hasn’t broken down in Aregbesola’s time, it cannot break down in Oyetola’s time.”

His comments come some days after Mr Adeleke failed to show up for the two-hour debate.

Adeleke had been invited to join four other candidates for the debate.

The four other candidates are Moshood Adeoti of the Action Democratic Party (ADP); Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Fatai Akinbade of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); and Gboyega Oyetola of the APC.