Osinbajo Presides As Economic Management Team Meets On Minimum Wage, Budget

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over a special economic management meeting to discuss the issue of the new national minimum wage.

Also expected to be discussed is the 2019 budget proposal.

In attendance are the ministers of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma; Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah.

Also in attendance is the Minister for Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachukwu, among others.