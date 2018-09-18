PDP Condemns INEC For Banning Smart Phones At Polling Units

The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to ban the use of smartphones at polling units.

The National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, described the development as puzzling, adding that it was aimed at preventing the global community from knowing the process of the elections.

He made the comments on Tuesday, during a meeting in Bayelsa with stakeholders from the Bayelsa East senatorial district.

INEC on Monday banned the use of mobile phones, cameras or any recording devices by voters in polling booths during the Osun State governorship election.

The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said the ban will help reduce the risk of vote buying and selling which he described as a norm amongst politicians.

He further explained that voters will not be prevented from using their devices at the polling units but would be banned from holding their cameras and telephones, once the ballot papers are issued and until they cast their votes in the ballot boxes.