2019: Fela Durotoye Picks ANN Presidential Nomination Form

Motivational speaker and presidential aspirant, Fela Durotoye, has picked the nomination form of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) to contest for Presidency, come 2019.

Mr Durotoye made the announcement on his Twitter page while thanking his fans for their support.

“This is an incredibly humbling moment for me.

“As I told the Board of Trustees, this nomination form was provided by YOU.

THANK YOU!

.

A few minutes ago, after satisfying all requirements, I received the nomination form of our party @ANNigOfficial to officially express my interest to serve our nation in the capacity of the President.

. pic.twitter.com/qrVCEkXdNg — FelaDUROTOYE (@feladurotoye) September 18, 2018

“Many people had said expecting people to be committed enough to own this campaign was unrealistic as Nigerians don’t donate to politicians or politics…with your prayers and continued support, we’ll have some more good news to share”, he added.

Mr Durotoye was one of the 18 young presidential aspirants who formed Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) coalition in July 2018 with a resolve to support one consensus candidate to contest in the 2019 presidential election.