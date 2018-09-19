UPDATED: Ronaldo Sent Off On Champions League Debut For Juventus

Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) cries next to Juventus’ Italian midfielder Federico Bernardeschi after receiving a red card during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Valencia CF and Juventus FC at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on September 19, 2018. PHOTO: JOSE JORDAN / AFP

 

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his Champions League debut for Juventus in tears after being sent off against Valencia on Wednesday.

Ronaldo was shown a red card by German referee Felix Brych in the 29th minute at Estadio Mestalla after an altercation with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo.

The decision seemed harsh. Ronaldo was being tracked by Murillo in the penalty box and aimed a small kick at his opponent as they tussled.

Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) reacts next to Juventus’ Italian midfielder Federico Bernardeschi after receiving a red card during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Valencia CF and Juventus FC at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on September 19, 2018. PHOTO: JOSE JORDAN / AFP

 

Murillo instantly fell to the ground and, after consulting his assistant on the goalline, Brych sent Ronaldo off.

The striker dropped to the floor in disbelief and had tears in his eyes when he finally walked down the tunnel.

Ronaldo will now miss Juventus’ next game in Group H, which is at home to Young Boys on October 2.

