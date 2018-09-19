FG Okays Mandatory Use Of National Identification Number From January 2019

The Federal Government has approved the mandatory use of the National Identification Number (NIN) from January 1, 2019.

This was disclosed at the Federal Executive Council meeting following the implementation of a strategic roadmap for “Digital Identity Ecosystem” in Nigeria.

The digital identity Ecosystem is a framework that leverages on the existing capabilities and infrastructure of distinct government agencies and private sector organisations to carry out enrolment of Nigerians and Legal residents into the National Identity Database (NIDB) as well as issuance of Digital identity, known as the National Identification Number (NIN) to give Nigeria a credible and robust identity management system.

In a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Loveday Ogbonna, said, the Identity Ecosystem will bring into full force the implementation of the provisions of the NIMC Act 23, 2007.

Speaking on the strategic roadmap for the Identity Ecosystem for Nigeria approved by the Federal Executive Council, Director-General/CEO of NIMC, Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, explained that the step falls in line with the Federal Government’s efforts to reposition the country’s status in the global economy, towards achieving the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) launched in April 2017.

He said the ERGP is designed “As an omnibus strategy for the government to meet the critical needs of the citizenry in areas such as food security, energy, transport, human capital development, but more critically developing a local digital economy.”

He explained that all agencies of government and the private sector who are directly or indirectly into the business of data capture and service provision requiring identification of persons should note that:

Mr Aziz thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, members of the FEC, National Assembly, the World Bank, the French Development Agency (AFD), the European Union/EIB and members of the Harmonisation Committee, including industry stakeholders whose expertise and contributions fostered harmonious discussion and created the platform for the development of the roadmap.

According to him, the guidelines, processes, procedures for licensing public and private sector organisation will be published soon.

“Enforcement of the mandatory use of the NIN for services and transactions based on the Mandatory Use of the NIN Regulations 2017, will commence”.

He further added that duly licensed organisations will be required to carry out the front end services of the Identity Ecosystem (data capture, authentication and verification services, etc.) and in compliance with the provisions set out in the Nigeria Biometrics Standard.