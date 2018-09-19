Jimi Agbaje Joins Lagos Governorship Race

The Lagos State governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 general elections, Jimi Agbaje, has declared an interest to contest in the forthcoming 2019 election.

Agbaje told journalists on Wednesday that he is running for the position of Lagos State governor and has obtained the PDP nomination form.

He also explained that he has submitted the form back to the party.

“It is true that initially, I did not want to re-contest, but I had so many people urging me to run.

“I bought and submitted my nomination form shortly before it closed. I will be part of the PDP Lagos governorship primaries, billed for Friday, September 28th,” Agbaje said.