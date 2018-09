Pep Guardiola had to watch on in horror from the stands due to suspension as Manchester City’s Champions League campaign got off to the worst possible start in a 2-1 home defeat to Lyon on Wednesday.

Maxwel Cornet and Nabil Fekir fired Lyon into a 2-0 half-time lead and despite Bernardo Silva pulling a goal back, City slumped to their first defeat of the season.

More to follow…