We Have Moved Kogi Flood Victims Into Hostels, Says NEMA Boss

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it has moved victims of Kogi flood into hostels in the state.

Director-General of the agency, Mr Mustapha Maihaja, stated this on Wednesday during an interview on Sunrise Daily, a breakfast programme on Channels Television.

“In Kogi State, the Presidential Committee on Flood, Relieve and Rehabilitation has constructed two hostels, we have moved the affected victims into these hostels,” he said.

According to Maihaja, the agency took the responsibility of feeding residents of the state that were sacked by the unfortunate flood.

He, however, explained that it was made possible following an effective partnership with the Kogi State Government.

NEMA boss reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to cater for the health challenges of the displaced persons.

He stated that the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with the state government activated the National Emergency Operations Centre and five Territorial Operations Centre in the affected area.

Maihaja’s comments come two days after NEMA declared flooding a national disaster in four states including Kogi, Niger, Delta and Anambra, placing eight others on the watch list.

The action follows a presidential directive for the agency to declare the situation a national disaster.

Following the order, Maihaja had earlier inaugurated five Emergency Operation Centres (EOC) to facilitate prompt search and rescue operations as well as humanitarian support in the 12 states worst affected by flooding.

The Emergency Response Centres will be responsible for planning, organising, directing and supervising deployment of resources with the affected state governments, local authorities and communities.